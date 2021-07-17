Curfew, Music Ban Imposed on Mykonos

Greece’s government has announced harsh new measures targeting one of the county’s most popular island destinations for tourists, following a spike in Coronavirus infections.

Effective today, Saturday July 17, 2021, bars, restaurants and clubs on the island of Mykonos are prohibited from playing music at any time, even during the daytime, and a mandatory curfew will be in effect between 1:00am and 6:00am.

The new restrictions will remain in place for one week, until Monday, July 26, 2021 when epidemiological data will be reviewed.

Greece’s Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced the measures in a rare Saturday briefing as reiterated that restrictions are still in place throughout Greece prohibiting private gatherings of more than 20 people in non-commercial spaces.

Violators of the new restrictions face hefty fines ranging between €50,000 to €200,000.

The latest move comes after Greek citizens faced one of the harshest lockdowns in the world that lasted from November 2020 to May 2021, aimed to protect Greece’s tourism industry, which accounts for almost 20% of the country’s GDP and employs one-fifth of the country’s workforce.