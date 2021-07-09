Streaming Live From Epidavros: The Frogs by Aristophanes

As the world is exploring new ways to re-ignite theatre in the COVID-19 era, the Athens Epidaurus Festival invites international audiences to tune in for a live broadcast of Aristophanes comic masterpiece “The Frogs” on Saturday, July 10 at 9:00pm Athens time and 2:00pm EST.

The play is lead by acclaimed director Argyro Chioti in her Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus debut and it includes a stellar cast of renowned Greek actors and a strikingly original musical performance.

Following last year’s successful live streaming of “The Persians” by the National Theatre of Greece, watched by more than 100,000 people worldwide, “The Frogs” will be streamed live with the support of the Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with Google Greece.

The performance will be available worldwide (with the exception of Greece) and exclusively through livefromepidaurus.gr and on the Festival’s official YouTube channel, Athens Epidaurus Festival, free of charge, although donations are welcome.

All dialogue is in Greek with English subtitles and the play lasts approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Written in 405 BC, at the end of the Golden Age of Pericles, “The Frogs” is one of Aristophanes’ timeless and most beloved masterworks. The play tackles the descent of god Dionysus to the Underworld, where he embarks on a quest to bring the best tragic poet back to the world of the living, in an attempt to restore theatre to its former glory.

Thank to this play, culminating in an iconic scene of poetic “duel” between Aeschylus and Euripides, Aristophanes provides a scathing commentary on the bankrupt political values of his time. A delightful gem by a writer whose work remains as relevant as ever.

Featured image: Evi Fylaktou, Athens and Epidaurus Festival

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update