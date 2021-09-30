Inaugural Toronto Greek Film Fest Kicks Off This Weekend

Toronto will inaugurate its first-ever Greek film festival from Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3 with a full slate of critically-acclaimed films from Greece or filmmakers in the diaspora.

Held in Canada’s filmmaking capital, the Greek International Film Festival of Toronto aims to provide a platform for directors, writers, producers and actors of Greek heritage to showcase their art.

This year’s lineup includes nine feature films, 11 documentaries and 19 short films and viewers have both in-person and online streaming options.

In-person screenings will be held at Canada Square Cinemas located at 2190 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M4S 2C6. All COVID protocols will be followed as per provincial guidelines.

Online streaming is on demand and the films can be viewed any time during the length of the festival as indicated by the film’s end date. Certain films may not be available online, depending on rights and licensing. Virtual screenings will be exclusive to Canada only. Some films may be streamed online until October 5.

Panel discussions and Q&A sessions will follow the film screenings. For more details including how to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website.

The Greek International Film Festival of Toronto is presented by the Hellenic Heritage Foundation, Agape Greek Radio and Itoc Media Corp.

