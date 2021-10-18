U.S. to Allow Greek, Other Vaccinated Travelers to Visit Beginning Nov. 8

The United States will lift border restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers from Greece and all foreign countries on November 8, according to an announcement from the White House on Friday.

“The new travel policy requiring foreign nationals traveling to the United States to demonstrate proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will take effect on November 8,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said during a press conference.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said on Twitter that the policy applies to air and land travel.

The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent. https://t.co/uaDiVrjtqi — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) October 15, 2021

The November 8 reopening will come nearly 20 months after then-President Donald J. Trump closed the country’s borders to European travelers in March 2020.

Foreign visitors will be required to show proof vaccination and a negative test taken no more than 72 hours before boarding a U.S.-bound flight. Travelers coming from Mexico or Canada will not need to show a negative test.

Featured image: Kenneth Wilsey/U.S. National Archives

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update