by Darden Livesay
U.S. to Allow Greek, Other Vaccinated Travelers to Visit Beginning Nov. 8

The United States will lift border restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers from Greece and all foreign countries on November 8, according to an announcement from the White House on Friday.

“The new travel policy requiring foreign nationals traveling to the United States to demonstrate proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will take effect on November 8,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said during a press conference.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said on Twitter that the policy applies to air and land travel.

The November 8 reopening will come nearly 20 months after then-President Donald J. Trump closed the country’s borders to European travelers in March 2020.

Foreign visitors will be required to show proof vaccination and a negative test taken no more than 72 hours before boarding a U.S.-bound flight. Travelers coming from Mexico or Canada will not need to show a negative test.

Featured image: Kenneth Wilsey/U.S. National Archives

