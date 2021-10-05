Antetokounmpo Brothers Purchase Two Properties in Costa Navarino

NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother have made their first major investment in Greek property, purchasing two luxury villas in the Peloponnese, Greek media reports.

The basketball superstar is said to have scored a pair of houses in the Rolling Greens neighborhood of the famous Costa Navarino resort on the Messinian coast.

Rolling Greens is the new neighborhood of Costa Navarino Residences comprising 42 spacious villas with three to four bedrooms and designed by well-known Greek architectural practices.

The purchase comes one month after the “Greek Freak” and his brother Thanasis visited the site in early September for a short vacation before returning to the United States.

According to reports in Greek daily Proto Thema, the Antetokounmpo family had also visited the complex in 2018.

Over the years Costa Navarino has grown popular with superstar athletes visiting the resort to take time off. The hotel has hosted soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and Greece’s tennis champion Maria Sakkari.

According to the reports in Greece, the villas include three or four master bedrooms on one level with a basement. The properties range from from 2,500 to 3200 square feet on plots of land from 7,500 to 14,000 square feet and cost up to $2.1 million.

All the villas face west, overlooking the Ionian Sea and The Dunes Course golf course, and feature a private pool and garden.

