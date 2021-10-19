Athenians Divided Over Statue of Maria Callas

A new statue of late opera legend Maria Callas in Athens has caused major debate, with some comparing its likeness to an Oscar statuette or the Terminator.

While many have commented favorably on the new sculpture of the diva, which stands opposite the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, others on social media have not been so kind.

“It looks like the Terminator,” wrote one user on Twitter. “More like c3po,” the droid from Star Wars, another tweeted. Another created a meme of the statue and c3po.

Some have gone as far as saying the statue looks like “Ghandi on heels.”

“It looks nothing like her, I just can’t believe how wrong they got this,” Sofia Tsimikli, a 27-year old receptionist, told The Pappas Post when we went to see the statue on Sunday afternoon.

Not all the reviews have been negative, with many commenting that they like the statue and others saying it’s a fitting tribute to a woman that achieved so much.

Commissioned by the Greek Maria Callas Association ahead of the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of her birth next year, the statue was created by artist Aphrodite Liti.

Liana Skourli, who founded the Greek Maria Callas Society and helped raise funds for the statue, described the criticism as “totally unfair.”

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update