Bouzouki Surgery Video Goes Viral

A video of a patient playing his bouzouki while having brain surgery has gone viral, with many around the world left in awe by what they had just watched.

The remarkable story comes from Thessaloniki’s AHEPA hospital, where musician Dimitris Kyrtsos recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor.

According to the APE-MPE News Agency, the 37-year old musician from Veria first had the idea after watching other videos on youtube of musicians performing during surgery.

“Watching videos on youtube of similar operations, I saw a man having surgery playing a guitar and another playing a violin during the operation. I thought “why not me?”. I suggested it to my doctor, but it was not possible at that time”, Kyrtsos told APE-MPE, referring to his first surgery.

A recurrence of the tumor led Kyrtsos back to the operating room of the same hospital, where this time doctors and staff had made all necessary arrangements to allow him to bring in his favourite musical instrument.

In the video recorded by a camera that was set up in the area, Kyrtsos is seen playing the bouzouki lying on the operating table, while all the details of the demanding and long-lasting operation were projected on the monitor behind him.

Kyrtsos says he was was not under general anesthesia, which means that he was conscious while being operated on by the experienced doctors of AHEPA. The first song he played during surgery was “Mavromata mou”, which he dedicated to his wife.

