Crete Rocked by Second Major Earthquake in Weeks

The Greek island of Crete was hit by a major earthquake on Tuesday, its second in weeks, with the tremor being felt as far away as Rhodes.

The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the undersea earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and that it occurred at 12:24pm local time off the island’s eastern coast.

It comes less than three weeks after another tremor killed a man on the island and damaged hundreds of buildings.

According to the Greek press, there were no immediate reports of serious damage or injury after Tuesday’s earthquake, which according to the Geodynamic Institute was followed by aftershocks measuring 4.1 and 4.6 in magnitude.

Authorities said police and fire crews were checking buildings in eastern Crete for damage.

Residents on the islands of Karpathos, Kassos and Rhodes also felt the quake.

In an interview on ERT Radio, Crete’s deputy regional governor, Yiannis Leondarakis, said the quake was felt all over the island. He said many were concerned, “because we are still feeling the aftershocks from the previous quake.”

The September 27 earthquake, which was recorded at 5.8 magnitude, left hundreds of people homeless, with many finding shelter in hotels and tents set up by the army.

Featured image: Courtesy of Nikos Zervakis via Facebook

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update