Greece #1 Choice for World’s Megarich in June

If the location of multi-million dollar yachts is any indiction of where the world’s super-rich are spending their holidays, then Greece is the word this summer.

Bloomberg’s “Superyacht Leaderboard” lists Greece as the top destination in June for the biggest— and most expensive— yachts in the world.

Bloomberg used various public information to track the largest yachts in the world and where they were located in June 2021. Detailed statistics in the chart below.

Many are obvious as they Instagram and Tweet their holidays, including the family of pop-superstar Lionel Richie, which has been publicly sharing photos from a $150 million super yacht off the coast of Mykonos.

NBA great Magic Johnson, has been actively posting photos from his family holidays on his Facebook account.

Still, other billionaires were spotted off the coasts of Greece’s islands and have been identified— not from social media posts— but by their yachts, which are easily identifiable with their helipads and sheer size.

These include Australian media and casino mogul James Packer, American music producer David Geffen, the Emirati billionaire owner of the Al-Futtaim Group Abdullah al Futtaim, and the Italian-born Swiss businessman and philanthropist Ernesto Bertarelli.

Local media also identified the mega yacht of the former Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani off the coast of the island of Skiathos.

The Qatari sheikh’s mega-yacht, the “Al Mirqab” off the coast of Skiathos

His 133-meter-long floating palace is one of the largest and most luxurious mega-yachts in the world. A crew of 51 people serves the Sheikh’s family which is split amongst 12 suites. The vessel also contains two swimming pools, a helipad, a gym, a jacuzzi and a cinema and is worth a reported $350 million.

Bloomberg analyzed yacht tracking data that is accessible from various public sources and determined Greece’s top position amongst the world’s key yachting locations.

