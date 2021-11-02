Greece Announces Vaccine Boosters for All After Record COVID Cases

People of all ages in Greece will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots beginning this Friday as the country struggles to deal with another spike in cases.

In an announcement on Tuesday afternoon, Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris said booster shot appointments will be available to all age groups and for people who had completed vaccination six months ago.

Health Minister Plevris: Booster shot appointments available to all age groups starting Friday, for people who have completed vaccination six months ago. #Greece #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/p4VUDIhiWL — Derek Gatopoulos (@dgatopoulos) November 2, 2021

Greece recorded 6,700 new COVID infections in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Tuesday, the country’s highest single-day figure since the pandemic began early last year.

They also announced the death of another 59 people from the virus over the past day, bringing the overall toll to 16,050. A total of 434 patients remain intubated in intensive care units.

Greek authorities have announced plans to tackle the country’s low vaccination rates, which currently sit at just over 60 percent of the population — one of the lowest rates in Europe.

Unvaccinated people who have joined the country’s electronic prescription system will receive a personalized text message prompting them to receive the shot. A first SMS was to be sent daily to approximately 450,000 people early this week.

Featured image: A woman waits after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly-opened vaccination centre in Athens, Greece, February 15, 2021. (REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis)

