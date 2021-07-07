Greece Reimposes Curbs After Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Greek health authorities announced plans to restrict bars, restaurant and entertainment venues to seated-only clients in an effort to stem the more contagious Delta variant of the Coronavirus.

The move follows a spike in cases that was reported in the country.

“Effective July 8, restaurants, bars, clubs and entertainment venues will operate only with sitting clients and in line with legislated capacity rules,” Deputy Citizen’s Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said at a briefing.

Watch the whole briefing here.

The new restrictions come as government officials attributed the spike in new positive cases to youngsters and are linked to entertainment.

Public health authorities reported 1,797 new daily cases on Tuesday, more than twice the number reported the previous day.

To date, about 38% of Greece’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, according to data monitored by Reuters. The government has initiated numerous public affairs campaigns to encourage wider acceptance of the vaccines.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said this week that he refuses to shut down the country again because of “a few unvaccinated.”

“Everyone assumes his responsibility,” Mitsotakis said. “The country will not close again for the protection of a few unvaccinated.”

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update