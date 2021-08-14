Greek Fires Capture International Attention: Five Important Reads

The massive fires that burned across Greece captured the world’s attention as discussions flared online about the climate crisis and mankind’s role. Some of the world’s most important media organizations sent correspondents to Greece to cover the fires and their aftermath, while some journalists happened to be vacationing in Greece when the fires broke out.

Here are five important reads that cover the fires.

The Financial Times visited scorched communities in Evia and spoke to the people impacted by the devastating. “I’m 38. I will not see this forest again like it was, nor the next generation,” said Yorgos Anagnostou, the son of Angelos and a fellow resin collector who said he was now contemplating emigration told Donato Paolo Mancini who reported from Evia. Read The Financial Times story here.

National Geographic reporter Peter Schwartzstein gave a first-hand account as he and his partner happened to be in Greece vacationing when the fires broke out. Read the story here.

The Washington Post’s art and architecture critic Philip Kennicott wrote a compelling piece surrounding a now-viral photo of an elderly Greek woman whose home was engulfed in flames. “The photos of Greece on fire are shocking. But shock doesn’t always lead to change,” the Pulitzer Prize-winner writes. Read his piece here.

New York Times correspondent Jason Horowitz, in a compelling piece, called Evia the “New Epicenter of Europe’s Summer of Calamity.” Read his piece here.

Alan Taylor, a senior editor at The Atlantic, who oversees the Photo section of the publication assembled a gallery of more than twenty of the most compelling images from the Greek fires. Read The Atlantic’s story here.

