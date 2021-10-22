Greek Healthcare Workers Strike Over Mandatory Vaccines, Staff Shortages

Hundreds of Greek healthcare workers took to the streets of Athens on Thursday to protest against hospital staff shortages and mandatory COVID-19 vaccines.

Doctors, nurses and other medical staff in attendance voiced their objection, via chants and banners, to the suspension of unvaccinated health care workers, saying it only exacerbates staff shortages.

The Greek government has made vaccinations mandatory for health care workers and those working in care homes for the elderly.

The healthcare workers unions say that while they support vaccinations, individual staff members should have the right to choose.

#Greece: Doctors and other workers in public hospitals hold #strike in Athens and demonstrate for better conditions and higher funds in the public health system. pic.twitter.com/cdrlRVmNq1 — Savvas Karmaniolas (@savvaskarma) October 21, 2021

Protestors also complained about government plans, which they say will lead to long working hours while undermining workers’ rights.

Medical workers also want to be included in the list of professions that receive extra hazard pay in Greece for “heavy and unhealthy” work.

Featured image: Thursday, October 21, 2021. Doctors and other workers in public hospitals hold a strike in Athens and demonstrate for better conditions and higher funds in the public health system. (Savvas Karmaniolas via Twitter)

