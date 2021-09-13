In Greece, New COVID Restrictions for Unvaccinated Start Today

As of today, people that have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter the indoor areas of restaurants, bars, cafes and taverns in Greece.

Entrance will be allowed only for the vaccinated and those with proof of recovery from the virus (stating that they have recovered in the last six months).

Verification checks of certificates will be conducted at entrances. All certificates will be scanned by the Covid Free app.

Those unvaccinated will face further new restrictions, making it tougher for them to enter their places of work, restaurants and other indoor areas.

The new measures were introduced recently by the Greek government in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, following an increase in confirmed cases, hospitalizations and intubations.

Effective today through March 31, 2022, all unvaccinated individuals will be required to present a negative rapid antigen test or PCR test to enter most indoor areas. The test will be taken at their own expense, with rapid tests costing 10 euros, or about $12 USD.

The unvaccinated will also have to present a negative test result in order to travel domestically on planes, ferries, buses and trains.

Also as of today, unvaccinated workers in the public and private sectors will have to take a rapid antigen test once a week (at their own expense). People working in academia, tourism, restaurants, cafes, bars and entertainment productions will be required to take two rapid antigen tests per week (at their own expense).

Unvaccinated school students will have to take two self tests per week (free of charge). The self test kits can be received at pharmacies, while unvaccinated university students will have to take two rapid antigen tests twice a week (at their own expense).

Under recently introduced laws, employers have the right to request employee vaccination or testing status at any time, and can suspend unvaccinated employees that refuse to present a test result. Employers who do not check if their unvaccinated employees have undergone their weekly rapid tests will be fined up to 1,500 euros, or about $1,800 USD, while workers that ignore their obligation to test will be fined 300 euros ($350 USD).

Featured image: INTIME News/Dimitris Kapantais

