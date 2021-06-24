Macabre Attack on Senior Greek Orthodox Metropolitans in Athens

Several high-ranging members of the Greek Orthodox Church in Greece suffered burns and were transferred to a local hospital after a priest sprayed them with acid during.

The incident occurred at a disciplinary hearing inside the Petraki Monastery in central Athens during which the perpetrator, a Greek Orthodox priestmonk from northern Greece, was set to be defrocked for taking part in drug trafficking-related offenses.

A total of seven Metropolitans suffered injuries from the corrosive liquid on their faces and eyes. News media in Greece reported that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Greece’s Orthodox Church told The Pappas Post that it is believed the perpetrator used sulphuric acid. The attack came immediately after the announcement of the priest’s punishment.

The injured Metrpolitans were Nikodemos of Kassandreia, Kallinikos of Arta, Andreas of Driinoupolis, Dionysios IV of Zakynthos, Kyrillos of Kifissia, Demetrios of Goumenissa and Antonios of Glyfada.

Orthodox Times shared shocking images of the incident.

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update