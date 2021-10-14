Mythical Mount Olympus Given National Park Status

Mount Olympus, Greece’s tallest and most mythical mountain, has finally been designated a national park following a presidential decree.

Looking to protect its crucial and diverse ecosystem, the Greek government recently issued a highly anticipated presidential decree which sets out the terms and conditions for the protection, conservation and development of the Mount Olympus National Park.

Authorities say the aim is to safeguard the area from uncontrolled building and tourism business activity.

Mount Olympus, which covers 58,223 acres in central Greece, will be divided into four zones.

Zone Α΄ – protected area where scientific research as well as conservation activities such as maintenance of existing footpaths will be allowed with the consent of the Mount Olympus Managing Authority.

Zone B’ – nature reserve, where protection, maintenance,and excavation works at historical, archeological sites and monuments will be allowed as well as guided tours and ecotourism activities. This area will include the construction of infrastructure such as observatories, rest areas, wooden or stone benches, shelters and fountains. Vehicle access may be prohibited for fire protection reasons.

Zone C’ – national park area, where the construction and operation of mountain shelters, beekeeping, agricultural activities, logging and free-range grazing will be allowed. Additionally, with the approval of the Mount Olympus Managing Authority, livestock feeding and drinking facilities can be installed. Traditional buildings, bridges, footpaths and other constructions can be restored and local products can be sold outdoors or indoors.

Zone D’ – regional area, where any activities or actions will require managing authority permission.

Featured image: Cristo Vlahos via Wikimedia Commons

