Scholarships Available for Semester Abroad at US Accredited School in Athens

The New York City-based Greek America Foundation is offering rolling admission scholarships worth up to 15 credits of academic study at a US-accredited university in the heart of Athens, Greece.

The foundation’s Semester in Athens scholarships offer qualifying North American students a semester of study abroad at the Hellenic American University during its fall and spring semesters — September to December and January to May, respectively — or during one of its two summer sessions in June and July.

The Hellenic American University, an institution of American higher education, operates two campuses — one in Nashua, New Hampshire and the other in Athens.

The Athens campus is located in the vibrant Kolonaki neighborhood. The university is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and credits are transferable to most North American institutions of higher education. Students and their academic advisors are responsible for handling all transfers of credits.

Scholarships provide a full semester of study abroad tuition, while room, board and travel to Greece are not included

As part of the scholarship, students will be expected to take two courses related to Hellenic culture, history, or language, while other courses can follow the student’s own academic program.

Hellenic American University’s mission is to provide quality, American higher education that is interdisciplinary, career-relevant and inter-culturally informed. It strives to educate its students to be global citizens who are solidly grounded in the liberal arts and equipped to contribute to the economic and social development of their communities.

The purpose of the Greek America Foundation’s Semester in Athens scholarship is to support a student’s growth and transformation through a study abroad experience in Greece and to promote cross-cultural understanding.

Greek heritage is not required — just a desire to learn more about contemporary Greece and its culture and history. American or Canadian students from any United States or Canadian four-year college/university can apply.

Semester in Athens scholarships comprise one of the main pillars of activity of the Greek America Foundation. Since 2010, the foundation has awarded scholarships to 16 students to study abroad in Greece with more than $100,000 in grants awarded.

For details and scholarship application click here.

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update