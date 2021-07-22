Beloved Singer Tolis Voskopoulos Serenaded to Final Resting Place with Music, Song

Just days shy of what would have been his 81st birthday, beloved Greek singer and actor Tolis Voskopoulos was serenaded to his final resting place at Athens First Cemetery with music and song.

The funeral of Voskopoulos was the top news story of the day in Greece, with thousands of fans, fellow singers and entertainers coming to show their support to Voskopoulos’ widow Antzela Gerekou and his daughter, Maria.

Musicians who worked alongside Voskopoulos for decades were on hand to serenade the coffin to its burial place.

Singers including Antipas, Lefteris Pantazis and Nikos Vertis spoke of Voskopoulos as their “teacher” and the singer who helped them get their start in the entertainment world.

Meanwhile, with summer concerts throughout Athens in full swings, singers including Anna Vissi and Kaiti Garbi, paused their concerts to share their own tributes with the late star.

Anna Vissi’s emotional words about Voskopoulos:

Kaiti Garbi’s song and few zeibekiko moves in Voskopoulos’ memory:

News channels dedicated much of their broadcasts to Voskopoulos’ funeral