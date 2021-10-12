Brooklyn Designer Relaunches Streetwear Label With Hopes of ‘Making It Big’ in Greece

A young Brooklynite passionate about art, fashion, New York and Greece has relaunched her clothing label with dreams of creating an internationally acclaimed brand.

Twenty-one year-old Despina Kotsis, the creator of streetwear label Minx New York, says that while COVID had a negative impact on her dreams, she has bounced back and is determined to make the name known worldwide.

“My dream is to create a global fashion brand,” she told The Pappas Post. “I would love to make an impact in the fashion industry, to represent not only young designers but women as well.”

Kotsis aspires to one day have stores in New York and Athens, but she says that is still a long way off and for now remains committed to creating quality, edgy clothing and a big following.

That starts with her loyal, existing customers and supporters, including actress Nia Vardalos, who has worn and promoted one of Kotsis’ creations in the past.

The director and star of My Big Fat Greek Wedding wore the “Dope Eye” hoodie by Minx, which the brand founder says was a standout moment.

“I’m still in shock to this day that Nia Vardalos wore my hoodie,” she said. “It felt like an absolute dream.”

With the worst of the pandemic seemingly in hindsight, Despina has revitalized her marketing efforts for Minx. She recently produced a video which features her clothing being worn by many of her friends with cityscape backdrops.

The video includes her aforementioned Dope Eye Hoodie — Minx’s best selling item.

“I have dedicated a couple designs to my Greek culture and heritage because I am very proud of being Greek,” Kotsis said. “The Dope Eye Hoodie is a combination of the Greek mati with a NYC flair. The lashes are symbolic of the NYC skyline.”

For more information about Minx, visit the brand website.

