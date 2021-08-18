Home » Crete’s Hospitals Filling up, Forcing Authorities to Introduce Curfews on the Island
Crete’s Hospitals Filling up, Forcing Authorities to Introduce Curfews on the Island

by The Pappas Post
The three biggest towns in Crete will introduce, or extend, their curfews as they try to tackle a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Reythymno becomes the latest town to introduce the curfew, following those already in place in Hania and Heraklion. All three now have a 1am-6am curfew. 

Other measures include no music at bars, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues. Movement during curfew hours is allowed for work- or health-related reasons only.

The decision was announced by the Greek government’s Covid-19 committee which assesses the viral load every week, as it hopes to reduce the outbreak. 

According to the Greek government’s Covid website, Heraklion, Rethymno andania are all in the red, recording 7-day averages of approximately 80 infections per 100,000. 

According to a report in CNN Greece, the head of the Heraklion Hospital ICU ward, Anestis Kioulpalis, said intensive care units on Greece’s largest island are almost 100 per cent full.

Proto Thema reported that Heraklion’s Venizelos Hospital has been forced to open another Covid unit, citing the increasing number of patients being admitted with the virus.

Meanwhile, ,in Hania, the town is experiencing the island’s largest increase in new Covid-19 infections with the same impact on the hospitals there. Nea Kriti, a local publication reports that every patient in intensive care in Hania is unvaccinated.

