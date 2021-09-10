Home » Cycladic Duo Top World’s Best Islands List
Cycladic Duo Top World’s Best Islands List

Two Greek islands have been ranked first and second in the world according to Travel + Leisure magazine, and no it’s not Santorini and Mykonos.

They are both in the Cyclades, however, with Milos coming in first and the Folegandros second. Santorini did make the final list, ranked 13th best by the readers of the American travel magazine in their annual World’s Best Awards.

According to T+L readers, the best islands in the world are the kind of Instagram-perfect destinations that travelers fantasize about on winter evenings: dreamy, sun-drenched landscapes surrounded by the bluest waters. 

Gorgeous blue waters is something that has made Milos a super popular destination recently, and also helped the Cycladic island earn the title of world’s best with a score 95.50 points.

“Milos rose from its No. 3 spot last year thanks to friendly locals who welcome visitors to explore the quaint villages, extraordinary tavernas, and dozens of picturesque beaches that vary in color depending on whether they are formed from shells, stones, or sand,” T+L said.

Meanwhile, Folegandros also scores high with 95.47 points, taking second place. Santorini, arguably one of the most well known travel destinations in the world, ranked 13th with a total score of 89.61 points.

The Top 10

  1. Milos
  2. Folegandros
  3. St. Vincents & the Grenadines
  4. Madeira
  5. Andaman
  6. Sicily
  7. Koh Samui
  8. Bali
  9. Hawaii
  10. Galapagos

Featured image courtesy of dronepicr via Flickr

