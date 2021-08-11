Home » Drone Captures Massive Destruction on Greek Island of Evia From Above
As firefighters continue to battle blazes throughout the country and dozens of nations rush to support Greek efforts, a drone video shows the extent of the destruction on the island of Evia, where thousands of people have been evacuated.

Burning since August 3, the blaze has destroyed most of northern Evia’s rugged mountainous forests.

Greece is experiencing a devastating fire season following the most intense heatwave in the last 30 years, with temperatures reaching 113 F. 

According to data from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), carbon emissions generated by fires in Greece are the highest in 13 years. 

