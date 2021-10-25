Earth Tremor Felt in Central Athens

Athenians felt a small jolt on Monday afternoon as the Greek capital was struck by an earth tremor.

At a depth of 2.2 miles, the tremor had a magnitude of 2.9 with an epicenter 7.5 miles north of Athens, according to a report by the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

Greece is no stranger to earthquakes with the country recording hundreds of tremors each week.

Most recently the island of Crete was hit by two major earthquakes which caused one death and damages that have left many people homeless.

Featured photo courtesy of Matt Kiefer via Wikimedia Commons

