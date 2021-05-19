Face Equality Week 2021: The Ongoing Quest for Tolerance, Acceptance and Inclusion

This week is the annual Face Equality Week; a week where individuals and organizations join together with one voice in raising awareness for those living with facial differences.

I’ve been honored to have been involved with a handful of such organizations over the years owing to my own experiences of having been born with multiple craniofacial anomalies; Face the Future Foundation, Children’s Craniofacial Association and Face Equality International, to name a few.

Having delved into motivational speaking over the past year, which I do alongside my writing, I was recently asked to do a podcast on the Rocket Motivation platform.

The Pappas Post kindly published an article I’d written for last year’s Face Equality Week and this year and I’m once again grateful to them for being given the opportunity to share this podcast.

If you have some free time, I encourage you to have a listen to my interview with the founder of Rocket Motivation, Rod Cate, who I’d once again like to thank for giving me the chance to share my story.

People living with facial differences have many challenges; not only physically but psychologically. From my own experiences, I can say for certainty that we’ve made progress as a society, but there’s much more to be done and I am determined to play my part, however small, to share my story and raise awareness.

I truly believe that one day we will live in a society without prejudice, born from ignorance and even fear. When that happens, we will see the essence of each other with our hearts.

Christian Hadjipateras is a London-born motivational speaker and published writer. He was born in 1984 with severe craniofacial anomalies and underwent multiple reconstructive operations in the UK, US, France and Italy up until his mid-20s. In recent years Christian has become determined to be a voice for those living with facial differences — his loudest message, drawn from his experiences, is to emphasize the vital importance of acceptance, compassion and never, ever suffering in silence. All three are fundamentally essential particularly when related to mental health issues. Visit his website.

