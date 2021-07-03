Greece Opens to More non-EU Tourists, Updates Travel Rules

Greece is easing Covid-19 travel restrictions on travelers from an additional six non-European Union countries who were previously barred from entering the country.

The Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) announced that it had updated an aviation directive, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Moldova, Brunei and Kosovo have been added to Greece’s “Safe list.” Incoming travelers must have the required documentation.

This list lready includes all EU & Schengen Area countries, as well as Albania, Australia, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Lebanon, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Rwanda, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Thailand, and Montenegro.

People traveling from countries not mentioned on the safe list can travel to Greece only for essential reasons. Tourism is not considered an essential reason, according to government rules.

All incoming travelers must complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) one day before their departure. The PLF is mandatory and must be filled out by all travelers, regardless of their nationality.

Passengers from abroad must also have one of the following:

a vaccination certificate, stating that 14 days have passed since full vaccination for Covid-19. Vaccination certificates must be issued by a public authority and in one of the following languages: Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian. The name on the vaccination certificate must match the name on the passport and also include, the type of vaccine administered, the number of doses and the dates they were administered.

a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours before travel or a negative rapid antigen test performed within 48 hours before travel. Negative test results must be issued by an authorized laboratory and in one of the following languages: Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian. The name on the vaccination certificate must match the name on the passport. (The rule is in force for children over the age of 12.)

recovery certificate. Travelers can present a medical/recovery certificate issued thirty days after they first tested positive for Covid-19 (the certificate is valid for entry to Greece 180 days after its issue date). The certificate must be issued by a public authority or a certified laboratory in one of the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian. (The rule is in force for children over the age of 12.)

an EU Digital COVID Certificate in digital or print form which will contain information on whether passengers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours before travel or a negative rapid test performed within 48 hours before travel or have recovered from the virus.

Every traveler who arrives in Greece, regardless of the certificate in their possession, may undergo a random health screening, depending on the data provided on the PLF form. If a passenger is selected for a rapid test and is positive for the coronavirus then he/she must quarantine for a 7 days if the passenger has been vaccinated against Covid-19 or 10 days if the passenger is unvaccinated.

In both cases, passengers will have to take a PCR test on the last day of their quarantine. If the test is negative the mandatory quarantine ends.

Greece’s aviation directives are part of the Greek government’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

The Greek government has detailed information on a dedicated website, which includes frequently asked questions, on how Greece is welcoming visitors this year.