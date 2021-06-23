Greece Updates Incoming Traveler Policies for International Tourists

Travelers from other countries can now enter Greece without being subject to restrictive measures imposed to halt the spread of the virus if they present a negative result of the COVID-19 rapid antigen test.

Previously, travelers were required to display certification of either a negative PCR test, vaccination, or of a Covid-19 diagnosis made in the last two to nine months.

According to an announcement published by Greece’s Ministry of Tourism, the changes mentioned above will be applied to citizens from countries in which travel for tourism purposes to and from Greece has been permitted.

Athens continue to apply an entry ban for nationals from countries which are experiencing surges of Covid-19, to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Citizens of the European Union Member States and the Schengen Area are not included in the ban.

Permanent residents from the following countries are currently allowed entry into Greece: Albania, Australia, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan, Israel, Canada, Belarus, New Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Rwanda, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Thailand.

Incoming passengers are still required to complete the government’s “Passenger Locator Form” or PLF at least 24 hours prior to their departure from their origin city.

Vaccinated travelers will be admitted much faster, according to the government’s website. “Entry of tourists in Greece is not subject to vaccination. Presenting a vaccination certificate greatly facilitates the procedures upon arrival,” the website states.

