With a proper Greek “kalosorisate,” or “welcome,” officials at Athens International Airport welcomed American Airlines’ inaugural flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

The first flight for the U.S. carrier to Athens out of its JFK hub signaled the beginning of a busy summer for the airline. The Dallas-based carrier and one of the largest airlines in the world will run the daily flight between New York and Athens, as well as a daily flight from Chicago to Athens.

The airline will also resume its previous service from Philadelphia beginning in August. That service stopped because of the pandemic.

American’s three flights are part of a record-breaking none daily flights from the United States to Greece.

The flight departed last night from JFK following a jubilant celebration at JFK Airport that included officials from the airline and the Greek American community, as well as representatives from the Greek National Tourist Organization.

