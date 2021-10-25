Greek Socialist Leader Fofi Gennimata Dies at Age 56

The leader of Greece’s third-largest political party, Fofi Gennimata, died in Athens early Monday morning, aged 56.

Gennimata, the president of the Movement for Change (KINAL), had cancer and was hospitalized on October 12 after she had a relapse.

In a written statement, Evangelismos Hospital, where Gennimata was being treated, said she had died “after a years-long battle and despite the efforts of her attending physicians.”

The mother of three children, two daughters and one son, Gennimata was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, at the age of 43.

The daughter of popular late Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) politician Giorgos Gennimatas, Fofi had served as leader of the the party since 2015. PASOK then morphed into KINAL, an umbrella group of the center-left.

Following her latest illness, Gennimata revealed she would not be seeking reelection as party leader in the upcoming primaries in December.

Former Prime Minister George Papandreou is one of seven KINAL party members that have declared themselves as candidates.

In a statement released Monday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was saddened to learn of Gennimata’s death.

“I bid her farewell with respect. But also flooded with thoughts caused by her unjust and premature loss,” Mitsotakis said.

Με θλίψη και συντριβή πληροφορήθηκα την απώλεια της Φώφης Γεννηματά. Την αποχαιρετώ με σεβασμό. Αλλά και πλημμυρισμένος από τις σκέψεις που προκαλεί ο τόσο άδικος και πρόωρος χαμός της. Γιατί η πολιτική υπάρχει για να είναι, πριν απ’ όλα, ανθρώπινη. https://t.co/B4PhWzy4dO pic.twitter.com/DdOa59gu4V — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) October 25, 2021

“We mark the passing of Fofi Gennimata with deep emotion: A brave woman who acted with dignity throughout all the battles in her life,” President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a statement. “She served in public life with principle and a kindness that we will all miss.”

Featured image courtesy of Foti Gennimata Facebook page

