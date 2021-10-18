Greeks Consider U.S. Second-Friendliest Country to Greece

Greeks consider the United States one of the friendliest countries toward Greece, a new survey from a Greek television network found.

In a recent poll by Marc for the ANT1 channel, 35.9 percent of respondents said they believe that the U.S. is friendly to Greece.

France, considered the friendliest country toward Greece, received 70.2 percent. In third place was Russia (19 percent), followed by Saudi Arabia (14.2 percent) and China (10.3 percent). Germany came in with 4 percent.

The U.S. did lead the way when respondents were asked which country they want to invest in Greece, receiving 43.3 percent, with France following (37 percent) and Saudi Arabia placing third (28.8 percent).

