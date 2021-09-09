Greeks Do It Better, and More Often

A spicy article in a British tabloid claims Greeks have the most sex and Greek men are the world’s best lovers.

“Greek men were recently found to be the best in bed – boosted by a healthy Mediterranean diet of grilled fish, olive oil and feta cheese,” the London-based The Sun reported.

Citing the results of a Durex Global Sex Survey, the British daily newspaper claimed that 87 percent of adults in Greece have sex at least once a week, more than in any other country.

“They were top in the survey that looked at the sexual habits of 30,000 people from 26 nationalities,” The Sun wrote.

In contrast to the sex made Greeks, only 34 percent of people in Japan have sex weekly, making them the most sexually unsatisfied in the world, according to a Durex survey.

According to the article, written by Yasmin Harisha, the United States is the place to go for those that want threesomes. New York has the biggest appetite for three-way sex, according to the dating app 3somer, followed by Los Angeles and Chicago.

Another interesting stat mentioned in the article in The Sun asserts that more than 80 percent of Italians enjoy oral sex, according to a 2019 survey. A quarter of Italy’s couples watch porn together and 24 percent use objects or food for arousal.

Featured image: Photo by We-Vibe Toys on Unsplash

