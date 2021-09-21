Hilton to Open Santorini Hotel in 2022

A new Hilton property will open in Santorini next year, after the globally recognized hotel brand announced details of a new franchise agreement with Alexandros Ltd for the creation of the Sea Breeze Santorini Beach Resort as part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

The 37-room hotel, which will be built on the south coast of the Cycladic island, is scheduled to be launched in spring 2022. It will have its own private beach, along with two restaurants and two bars.

Rooms will have a private terrace, along with their own personal hot tub or swimming pool, and their design draws on inspiration from Santorini’s iconic blue and whitewashed architecture.

This will be the second Curio Collection by Hilton hotel on a Greek island. Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio which includes more than 100 hotels and resorts.









In recent years, Hilton has signed an ever-increasing number of Curio Collection by Hilton hotels, with 66 currently in development.

The Sea Breeze Santorini Beach Resort will be the latest Greece-based Curio hotel, following the June opening of The Royal Senses Resort & Spa Crete in June.

For more information, read Hilton’s official announcement.

