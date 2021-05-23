Memorial Prize for Women in Film, Theater to Honor Legacy of Olympia Dukakis

A fitting memorial prize is being established by the New York City-based charity, Greek America Foundation, to honor the life and legacy of the late Olympia Dukakis.

The organization, which Olympia served as a trustee for more than a decade, has launched a campaign to endow $125,000, in order for a perpetual cash prize of $5000 to be awarded, in perpetuity.

“It’s the least we can do for a woman who not only served this organization with all her heart, but also cared so much about making the world around her a better place,” said Gregory Pappas, founder of the Greek America Foundation who also made the initial $1000 donation to kick off fundraising.

Dukakis on lessons learned from her Greek immigrant family:

The prize, when launched, will reflect Olympia Dukakis’ core values and ideas that she championed in life. The annual “genius grant” will be awarded to a female-led project in film or theater.

The organization, a not-for-profit charity with a platinum rating with Guidestar, a nonprofit watchdog, is currently fundraising to fulfill the $125,000 needed to fund the project every year.

“Once we raise the $125,000, we lock that money into our existing endowment fund and every year, the interest from the fund will generate the prize money,” Pappas explained. “It’s a great way to ensure that Olympia’s name will live on in perpetuity.

Within a week of launching the fund, it is approaching 10% fulfilled with $11,000 raised.

Donor names are listed on a special tribute page that the organization has created to honor the prolific life and career of Olympia.