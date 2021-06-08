Nike Releases New Shoe Honoring Namesake Greek Goddess… But Oops

Desiring to pay tribute to its namesake Nike, the Greek Goddess of Victory, the shoe giant is releasing a special, winged athletic shoe, complete with various symbols of homage, including an image of the winged statue.

According to the company release, “Celebrating “Nike,” in ancient Greek mythology, the goddess of victory, daughter of the giant Pallas and of the infernal River Styx, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Goddess of Victory” features an ornate “White/Summit White/Photon Dust” design.

The classic white leather upper is accented by ridged overlays and angel wing-like covers on the “NIKE AIR FORCE 1” tag marked tongues.

Additional branding comes in the form of the traditional swooshes that the brand is known by throughout the world.

But here’s where someone needs to go back to Greek school— or at least try a simple Google search.

The designers wanted to go all Greek, incorporating the goddess’ name into the heel of the shoe, using Greek letters that may appear to the uninformed eye to say “NIKE” but instead spell what sounds and looks like the word PIKS (ΠΙΚΣ).

It certainly isn’t cultural appropriation— the company has always been proud of its Greek heritage and its commitment to its goddess namesake. But it certainly can be called cultural inappropriation.

