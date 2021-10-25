Patriarch Bartholomew Kept Overnight in Hospital for Observation

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on an official visit to the United States, was admitted to a Washington D.C. area hospital and remained overnight on Sunday after feeling unwell prior to a Divine Liturgy.

The patriarch was set to officiate services with hundreds of religious leaders, faithful and dignitaries in attendance.

An official statement from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America confirmed the 81-year-old Patriarch’s hospitalization and stated he was expected to be released on Monday.

“Prior to today’s service at the Cathedral of Saint Sophia, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew felt unwell — due to the long flight and schedule of events upon arrival. His doctor, out of an abundance of precaution, advised that he be taken to the George Washington University Hospital for observation. His All-Holiness is feeling well. At the doctors’ recommendation, he will spend the night in the hospital for monitoring and is expected to be released tomorrow morning,” the statement said.

Bartholomew, who is based in Istanbul, Turkey, the seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, is the spiritual leader of the world’s 300 million Orthodox Christians.

His official visit to the U.S. began in Washington D.C. and includes stops throughout the country, including a speech on environmental stewardship at Notre Dame University in Indiana.

The patriarch’s entourage arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Saturday by private jet from Istanbul and includes numerous hierarchs from the patriarchate.

Featured photo: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is welcomed to the United States of America by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, members of the Holy Eparchial Synod, clergy and faithful on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The 12-day visit begins in Washington, DC and will continue to Weirton, WV, South Bend, IN and conclude in New York City. (Dimitrios Panagos/Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America via Flickr)

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update