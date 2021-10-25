Patriarch Bartholomew Released From Hospital; Resumes Schedule

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was released Monday morning from George Washington University Hospital where he spent a night for observation after feeling unwell on Sunday, October 24.

The patriarch will resume his schedule, which includes meetings with President Joe Biden at the White House and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department and a visit to the Turkish embassy at the invitation of Turkish Ambassador to the United States, Hasan Murat Mercan.

Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of the world’s 300 million Orthodox Christians, will also deliver a speech for the Museum of the Bible via videoconference.

In the evening, the patriarch will attend a dinner at Georgetown University hosted by the school’s president, John J. DeGioia, and Wilton Cardinal Gregory of Washington D.C.

After Washington, Bartholomew and his entourage will visit West Virginia and South Bend, Indiana, where he will deliver a speech on environmental stewardship at Notre Dame University.

Featured photo: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is welcomed to the United States of America by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, members of the Holy Eparchial Synod, clergy and faithful on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The 12-day visit begins in Washington, DC and will continue to Weirton, WV, South Bend, IN and conclude in New York City. (Dimitrios Panagos/Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America via Flickr)

