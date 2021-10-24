Patriarch Bartholomew Skips Washington DC Divine Liturgy; Taken to Hospital for Observation

A day after the historic visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the United States, he skipped a Divine Liturgy where he was to celebrate at St. Sophia Cathedral in Washington DC our to his feeling unwell.

According to an official statement from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Bartholomew, 81, felt unwell immediately after departing his hotel to attend the service.

“Immediately prior to departing for the service at the Cathedral of Saint Sophia, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew felt unwell — due to the long flight and full schedule of events upon arrival. His doctor advised him to rest and out an abundance of caution he will be taken to the George Washington University Hospital for observation,” according to the official statement.

Bartholomew and his entourage, consisting of clerics from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, arrived via private jet at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on October 23.

A jam-packed schedule of official events, including meetings with the highest representatives of the U.S. government were scheduled in Washington DC.

Photo: Twitter via Archbishop Elpidophoros

