Tarpon Springs Announces Sister City Agreement With Three Greek Cities

Building on its strong links with Greece, the town of Tarpon Springs, Florida has announced plans to formalize Sister City Agreements with three cities in Greece.

The three cities — Chania, Hydra and Ilida — are all hosting Twinning Ceremonies this month, formally acknowledging the new friendship agreements and furthering the commitment of the City of Tarpon Springs to the preservation of its Greek culture and heritage.

The announcement was recently promoted by the U.S. Embassy in Athens via their Twitter account.

“Always great to see our remarkable people to people ties expanding! Congratulations to Tarpon Springs, FL on these exciting new relationships with Chania, Hydra and Ilida!” the embassy wrote.

The first of the Twinning Ceremonies started in Chania, Crete yesterday and continues today with further ceremonies to follow in Hydra on September 25-26 and Ilida on September 27-29.

City of Tarpon Springs Mayor Chris Alahouzos will sign the agreements with the Mayor of Chania, Panagiotis Simandirakis; the Mayor of Hydra, George Koukoudakis and the Mayor of Ilida, Giannis Lymperis.

The Sister Cities program develops cooperation between cities for the exchange of cultural, educational and economic development programs. It aims to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation — “one individual, one community at a time.”

