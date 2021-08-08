U.S. Lends Reconnaissance Aircraft to Greek Firefighting Efforts

As Greek authorities battle the worst fire season in decades, numerous nations including fellow European Union member states, Israel and the United States are lending support to Greece’s firefighting efforts.

The United States announced, via a statement from U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, that it will lend a reconnaissance aircraft to Greece’s firefighting efforts.

Pyatt said in a statement:

“Like everyone in Greece, we at U.S. Mission Greece are horrified by the scenes of destruction wrought by wildfires around the country and the broader region. We applaud the many brave firefighters, military personnel, and volunteers who have worked to limit the damage and to save human lives. We know these fires have taken an incredible toll, and understand from similar experiences in the United States how difficult the road ahead will be.

“In response to a request for support from the government of Greece, I am grateful that the U.S. European Command’s Navy component, part of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe, is providing a P-8 aerial reconnaissance aircraft to support firefighting efforts. Through such joint initiatives, we demonstrate the strength of our alliance and how we are #StrongerTogether.”

