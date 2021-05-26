US Embassy in Athens Displays BLM Banner on George Floyd Death Anniversary

The United States Embassy in Athens hung a Black Lives Matter banner on Tuesday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“We raise this banner in honor of George Floyd, murdered one year ago today, in solidarity with people around the globe seeking a world without racial discrimination and a future with equal opportunity for all,” the embassy wrote in a statement.

The embassy shared a video of the banner hanging on Facebook.

The United States Consulate in Thessaloniki also raised a BLM banner on Tuesday.

The embassy and consulate followed a broader initiative from other U.S. government entities and officials — including the State Department and President Joe Biden — to commemorate Floyd’s death.

“It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered. In that time, George’s family has shown extraordinary courage,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Last month’s conviction was a step towards justice – but we cannot stop there. We face an inflection point. We have to act.”

It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered. In that time, George’s family has shown extraordinary courage. Last month’s conviction was a step towards justice – but we cannot stop there.



We face an inflection point. We have to act. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2021

“The U.S. Department of State joins the nation and the world in marking one year since George Floyd’s murder,” the department wrote on Twitter. “As [Secretary Antony Bliken] has said, we must commit to accountability, healing, and doing the concrete work of advancing equity and justice for all.”

The U.S. Department of State joins the nation and the world in marking one year since George Floyd’s murder. As @SecBlinken has said, we must commit to accountability, healing, and doing the concrete work of advancing equity and justice for all. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/MQGly1oEYu — Department of State (@StateDept) May 25, 2021

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update