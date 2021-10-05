Delta Airlines to Launch Non-Stop Boston to Athens Service May 2022

Delta Airlines will offer a non-stop direct flight from Boston to Athens beginning in May 2022, according to an announcement by the company on Sunday.

The inaugural flight from Logan International Airport is set to launch during Memorial Day weekend on Friday, May 27.

Delta’s new Boston to Athens route comes alongside four other new routes and more modernized, fuel-efficient aircraft.

By next summer, the carrier will operate 160 daily nonstop flights to 55 destinations — a 20% increase in capacity since the airline’s pre-pandemic peak in October 2019.

“We’ve strengthened our Boston hub as demand has accelerated, adding about 3,800 more seats a day by next summer than our last peak in 2019,” Delta Senior Vice President Joe Esposito said. “Boston is a fast-growing market with a booming economy, and we’re committed to offering customers significant choice and better convenience when making their travel plans, in addition to Delta’s superior products and experience.”

The new Athens and Tel Aviv routes will operate three times a week on the Airbus A330-300 and A330-900, respectively. These additions will complement Delta’s existing flights to Amsterdam and Rome and returning pre-COVID routes to Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London and Paris.

“We are excited to welcome new Delta flights to Boston, connecting visitors and travelers to exciting destinations around the world,” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said. “These flights coming to Logan Airport in 2022 will allow more people to access hundreds of destinations and the global economy.”

Featured image: TJDarmstadt via Wikimedia Commons

