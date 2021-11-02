‘Expendables 4’ to Start Filming in Thessaloniki This Month

A team of Hollywood stars will be in Thessaloniki this month as shooting for the film “Expendables 4” continues.

The movie, which stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Megan Fox and rapper-actor Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, began production in London recently, and will move on to Bulgaria before going to Greece.

Stallone, one of the biggest stars of the Expendables film series, is not expected to travel to Greece for filming, with reports indicating the 75-year-old plays only a small role in the fourth installment.

Thessaloniki has been buzzing for almost a month in preparation for the shoot, which was announced in October by Central Macedonia Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas and Millennium Media producer Rob Van Norden.

Tzitzikostas stressed the significance of the project for the Central Macedonia region, claiming it would not only create new jobs but also help promote the region to the world.

The main sets will be constructed by Millennium Media in the town of Thermi, as well as in other areas. The governor added that there will be no inconvenience to city residents as there will be no shooting in public places.

Thessaloniki also recently played host to another Hollywood production, with Spanish actor Antionio Banderas in town filming “The Enforcer.”

Fortune Magazine recently reported that Greece is becoming a hotspot for foreign films and large Hollywood productions following a tax incentive introduced in 2018 to attract producers from overseas.

According to the report, 171 film productions — 79 of them foreign — have joined the rebate system and yielded an estimated $295 million in investment. The productions have employed 42,000 people.

