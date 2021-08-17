Home » Five Members of Congress Call for More U.S. Fire Relief Support to Greece
by Gregory Pappas
Five members of the United States House of Representatives are calling on the Biden Administration to send more support to Greece following devastating wildfires that have ravaged the country.

In a letter to the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development Samantha Power, U.S. Representatives Dina Titus (NV), John Sarbanes (MD), Charlie Crist (FL), Nicole Malliotakis (NY) and Chris Pappas (NH)— all with Greek heritage, called on the agency to deliver more support.

The United States has already offered the use of a Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft that has aided Greek authorities in fire prevention, as well as technical support from officials at the U.S. Forest Agency, but the Congress members want more support.

Sarbanes Tweeted his letter, below.

