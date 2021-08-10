US Firefighting Experts in Evia to Support Greek Teams

A team of technical firefighting advisers from the US Agency for International Development and U.S. Forest Service arrived in fire-ravaged Evia to team up with local experts and provide support.

The U.S. Embassy said in a statement that the United States “remains in close contact with Greek authorities” in response to the unprecedented fires that have destroyed thousands of acres of forestland throughout Greece.

The statement from the Embassy continued that it will work with Greek authorities to face the long term challenges that lie ahead.

The United States is one of more than a dozen nations providing immediate assistance to Greece. The Embassy already announced it had loaned a Poseidon surveillance aircraft to assist Greek authorities with their fire prevention efforts.

Greece’s General Secretariat for Civil Protection published an updated list of the aid the government has received by other nations in its fire-fighting efforts.

Dozens of aircraft and hundreds of personnel have poured into Greece to face the unprecedented fires.

In a Tweet, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also expressed his appreciation to the nations that have lent their support of Greek firefighting efforts.

On behalf of the Greek people, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the countries that have sent assistance and resources to help fight the wildfires. We thank you for standing by Greece during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/POrWlIVJsU — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) August 8, 2021

