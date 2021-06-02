Flydubai Launches Direct Flights to Select Greek Islands

Dubai-based airline flydubai is launching two new seasonal flights that will operate three times per week from the Emirati city to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini.

The budget airline said the summer 2021 routes would begin on June 18 and continue until September 29.

Both flights depart from Dubai International Terminal 3 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays directly to Mykonos. The return flight from Mykonos will be via Santorini, meaning flights to Santorini will have a short stop at Mykonos first.

Tickets start from $680 USD (AED 2,500) for a return flight to either destination while business class tickets start from $2,178 USD (AED 8,000).

The flights will be part of an agreement with Emirates to make Mykonos and Santorini accessible to more travelers.

A travel corridor between Greece and the UAE opened in May and since May 18 vaccinated passengers traveling with a health passport do not have to quarantine in Greece upon arrival. The agreement is reciprocal for people traveling from Greece to the UAE.

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update