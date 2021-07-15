Global Network of Leading Scientists, Academics, Business Leaders Launched to Mobilize Hellenism

More than 100 prominent Greeks from throughout the diaspora and in Greece who have distinguished themselves in academia and the sciences, in business and many other professional fields, are joining forces to establish an organization under the provisional name “Node: Global Hellenic Networks.”

The former Presidents of the Hellenic Republic, Karolos Papoulias and Prokopis Pavlopoulos, as well as the former Prime Minister Loukas Papademos support the effort, participating as Honorary Presidents of the Steering Committee.

According to a press release from the new organization, “On the 200th anniversary of the start of the War of Independence, Greece faces significant economic, geostrategic and social challenges, stemming from long-standing problems and current circumstances in the broader region and the world. It is imperative to achieve national unity and to mobilize global Hellenism.”

The “Node’” will be established as a non-profit organization within this year, according to organizers, who also call upon individuals globally who share this vision to join the effort.

The Node is expected to have a significant international presence and will be strictly independent of political parties. It will serve as a catalyst, linking individuals and organizations, with the aim of making the best use of Hellenism’s comparative advantages to initiate development projects in Greece.

It will support projects which adopt innovative practices and have a strong developmental, technological, social, cultural, and geopolitical orientation. Sectors of interest include shipping, culture, global governance, health and biotechnology, the environment and care for the elderly.

The “Node” also aims to create a register of distinguished Greeks abroad. It will encourage and assist in the creation of a comprehensive cross-party national plan to make the best use of the Greek Diaspora and to repatriate Greek academics, especially those from the last decade’s wave of emigration.

The more than 100 distinguished Greeks involved in the vision and creation of the “Node” are active members of the Academy of Athens, university professors, diplomats, entrepreneurs, senior executives of organizations and of the most important think-tanks in the world.

The list reads like a global “Who’s Who,” including recognizable names like Yale social scientist Nicholas Christakis and MIT’s Constantinos Daskalakis, to name only two of this illustrious list.

See the list of members of the steering committee here.

The “Node” seeks to cooperate with existing agencies, organizations, and institutions, serving as a platform for discussion, networking and the development of ideas. It aims also to involve younger members who are distinguishing themselves in their spheres of expertise.

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update