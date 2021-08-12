Greek Government Publishes List of Countries Providing Wildfire Relief

Greece’s General Secretariat for Civil Protection published an updated list of the aid the government has received from other nations in its firefighting efforts.

Dozens of aircraft and hundreds of personnel have poured into Greece to face the unprecedented fires.

In a Tweet, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also expressed his appreciation to the nations that have lent their support of Greek firefighting efforts.

On behalf of the Greek people, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the countries that have sent assistance and resources to help fight the wildfires. We thank you for standing by Greece during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/POrWlIVJsU — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) August 8, 2021

LIST OF NATIONS THAT HAVE SENT SUPPORT TO GREECE

– Cyprus: 2 Air-Tractor aircraft and 40 firefighters (Aug. 4)

– France: 2 Canadair CL-415 aircraft (Aug. 6), 1 Canadair CL-415 aircraft (Aug. 7), 82 firefighters (Aug. 5), while an additional ground team of 161 people and 59 vehicles are expected on August 11

– Croatia: 1 CL 415 aircraft (Aug. 6)

– Sweden: 2 Air-Tractor aircraft (Aug. 6)

– Romania: 108 firefighters with 21 fire engines (Aug. 7)

– Spain: 1 Canadair CL aircraft 415 (Aug. 7)

– Czech Republic: 13 vehicles and 34 firefighters (Aug. 8)

– Poland: 143 firefighters with 46 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 9)

– Slovakia: 75 firefighters with 30 fire engines (expected arrival, Aug. 9)

– Germany: 2 divisions of 221 people with 46 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 10 and 11)

– Austria: 36 firefighters with 15 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 10)



Non-EU countries:

– United States: 1 P-8 reconnaissance aircraft, Technical support from U.S. Forestry Department and USAID

– Russia: 2 Ilyushin-76 aircraft, 2 Mi8 helicopters

– Ukraine: 100 firefighters (Aug. 6)

– Israel: 16 firefighters (Aug. 6) and 2 Air-Tractor aircraft (Aug. 10)

– Switzerland: 3 helicopters (Aug. 7)

– Egypt: 2 helicopters (Aug. 7)

– United Kingdom: 21 firefighters (Aug. 8)

– Serbia: 34 firefighters and 13 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 8), 3 helicopters (expected arrival, Aug. 9)

– Kuwait: 40 firefighters and equipment (expected arrival, Aug. 9)

– Qatar: 66 firefighters and 3 vehicles (Aug. 8), another 66 firefighters (expected arrival, Aug. 9)

– Moldova: 25 firefighters and 4 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 10)

– United Arab Emirates: 1 helicopter (expected arrival, Aug. 10) and equipment (expected arrival, Aug. 13)

