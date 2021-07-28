Greek TV Journalist Fired After Racist Remarks About Koreans

A Greek television commentator wondered out loud to a colleague on national Greek television how Koreans with their slanted eyes can be such good table tennis players.

Shortly after his remarks, which were followed by a laugh out loud by his colleague, Dimosthenis Karmiris was fired by Greek national broadcaster ERT.

The station posted a statement on their website, stating that “Racist comments have no place on public television.”

The conversation between the two journalists came during a segment after South Korean Jeoung Young beat Panagiotis Gionis of Greece in men’s table tennis.

“The Koreans are amazing at ping pong,” the commentator said to Karmiris, who quickly asked rhetorically, “With their slanted eyes, how do they follow the ball?”

These journalists don’t deserve to be on national Greek television, let alone broadcasting an international sporting event like the #OlympicGames @ertofficial_ pic.twitter.com/o6lc0xjG0w — Gregory Pappas (@GregPappas) July 27, 2021

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update