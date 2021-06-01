Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library Opens Doors in New York City

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, NYPL (SNFL), formerly known as the Mid-Manhattan Library, is opening its doors to the public on Tuesday, June 1 in New York City.

The $200 million renovation of New York Public Library’s largest and busiest branch — which boasts more than 1.7 million annual visits and a circulation of 2 million items — includes eight floors of amenities for all ages.

Key elements of the new 180,000-square-foot space include capacity for approximately 400,000 books and other materials — the largest capacity for circulating materials in the New York Public Library system, which serves the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island.

A “Long Room” will offer five levels of open, browsable book stacks, as well as two connected floors of classrooms, education and programming spaces, meeting rooms and consultation rooms. The library will also have the only free and publicly accessible rooftop terrace in Midtown.

The 21,000-square-foot Thomas Yoseloff Business Center occupies an entire floor and will provide the services and circulating collections of the former Science, Industry and Business Library. It will offer patrons access to electronic resources (such as Bloomberg Terminals); comprehensive print materials; and in-person programs, classes, one-on-one sessions and offerings in the fields of personal finance and investing, small business resources, business, financial research and career services.

The 20,000-square-foot Pasculano Learning Center — the Library’s largest adult learning center — will provide a seamless continuum of educational opportunities to support lifelong learning, including technology training, ESOL, citizenship classes and more.

Photos by John Bartlestone; rendering by Mecanoo with Beyer Blinder Belle

While former Mid-Manhattan Library did not have dedicated spaces for children or young adults, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library has a new 26,000-square-foot floor of separate spaces for kids and teens.

On the second through fourth floors, the Marron Family Circulating Collections includes 50,000-square-feet of open, general public library space, including double the previous seating, computers, shelves and more.

The library was renovated with financial support from New York City and a $55 million grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

The building’s modern interior and design is by Dutch architect Francine Houben of Mecanoo architects with New York City-based firm Beyer Blinder Belle.

Visitors got their first glimpse of the building in July 2020 when the first floor opened for grab-and-go service. In May 2021, the Thomas Yoseloff Business Center opened for appointments.

As of Tuesday, June 1 at 1:00pm, lower level through the fifth floor will be open for limited browsing and by-appointment computer use.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all patrons must adhere to Library safety protocols, including mask-wearing, social distancing and respecting time limits on browsing and computer appointments.

There are no in-person programs and in the immediate future the Pasculano Learning Center and rooftop terrace will remain closed. But the Library is working towards restoring all services as soon as circumstances allow.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library is located on 455 5th Ave, New York, NY 10016. For more information, visit the New York Public Library website.

