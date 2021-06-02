World-Renowned Guitarist Pavlo Broadcasting “Live in Kastoria” Concert on PBS TV

Canadian-born, world-renowned guitarist Pavlo is broadcasting his concert TV special “Pavlo – Live in Kastoria” from now until June 18, 2021 on PBS TV in the United States.

The concert special will air on 43 TV stations in more than 80 major cities in 26 states. The full list including dates and times can be found at the bottom of this article.

For being all instrumental, Pavlo’s Mediterranean music speaks for itself. Over the span of his 20-year career, Pavlo has released 15 albums to include 4 PBS TV concert specials.

Born in Toronto to Greek parents, Pavlo has made a name for himself by offering a musical amalgam he simply calls “Mediterranean music” – a blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin and even Balkan flavors, wrapped in contemporary pop.

The artist’s music has taken him all around the world. Along the way he’s performed for royalty in the likes of Prince Charles and worked and toured with artists such as José Feliciano, Jon Secada, Olivia Newton-John and The Tenors.

Pavlo will also perform a live, pay-per-view concert from Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 19. Click here for more details including how to purchase tickets.

Where to watch “Live in Kastoria”

43 stations – 26 states – 102 airings

June 1

12:00pm – Los Angeles KCET

7:00pm – Denver PBS12

11:00pm – Denver PBS12

June 2, June 3

4:30am – Sacramento, CA KVIE

7:00pm – Los Angeles SoCal

June 4

9:00pm – Buffalo WNED (Ontario, Canada)

9:30pm – Sacramento, CA KVIE

June 5

2:00pm – Los Angeles KCET

2:00pm – Miami, FL WPBT

3:00pm – Los Angeles SoCal

3:30pm – Sacramento, CA KVIE

5:00pm – Watertown, NY WPBSTV (Ottawa/Kingston)

5:30pm – Tampa, FL WEDU

7:00pm – Moline, IL WQPT

7:00pm – Spokane, WA KSPS (Alberta, Canada)

7:00pm – Tucson, AZ KUAT

8:00pm – Redding, CA KIXE

9:30pm – Redding, CA KIXE

June 6

1:30am – Sacramento, CA KVIE

8:00am – Redding, CA KIXE

1:30pm – Redding, CA KIXE

3:30pm – Arkansas ARPBS (State Wide)

4:00pm – West Palm Beach, FL – WXEL

4:30pm – Maryland MPT (State Wide)

5:00pm – Fresno, CA KVPT

5:30pm – Tucson, AZ KUAT

6:30pm – Phoenix Arizona PBS

6:30pm – Plattsburgh, NY Mountain Lake PBS (Montreal/Quebec)

8:00pm – Columbus, OH WOSU

9:00pm – Houston, TX Houston Public Media

9:30pm – New Mexico KNME (State Wide)

9:30pm – Watertown, NY (Ottawa/Kingston)

9:30pm – Charlotte, NC WTVI

June 7

3:30am – Charlotte, NC WTVI

9:00am – Nebraska NET (State Wide)

3:00pm – Phoenix Arizona PBS

7:00pm – Moline, IL WQPT

10:30pm – Oklahoma OETA (State Wide)

10:30pm – Milwaukee, WI WMVS

June 8

12:00am – Moline, IL WQPT

2:00am – Houston, TX Houston Public Media

11:00am – Tucson, AZ KUAT

3:00pm – Sacramento,CA KVIE

4:30pm – Plattsburgh, NY Mountain Lake PBS (Montreal/Quebec)

7:30pm – Nebraska NET (State Wide)

8:00pm – Redding, CA KIXE

8:30pm – Pensacola, FL – WSRE

9:30pm – Atlanta, GA WPBA

10:00pm – Columbus, OH WOSU

June 9

1:30am – Miami, FL WPBT

7:00pm – Fargo, ND Prairie PBS (Winnipeg)

11:30pm – Fresno, CA KVPT

June 10

8:00pm – Connecticut CPTV (State Wide)

8:00pm – Memphis, TN WKNO

8:30pm – Phoenix Arizona PBS

9:00pm – Tampa, FL WEDU

9:00pm – Topeka, Kansas KTWU

10:30pm – Chattanooga, TN WTCI

11:30pm – West Palm Beach, FL – WXEL

June 11

12.00am – Memphis, TN WKNO

1:00am – Connecticut CPTV (State Wide)

1:00am – Fargo, ND Prairie PBS (Winnipeg)

2:00am – Houston, TX Houston Public Media

3:30am – Atlanta, GA WPBA

1:00pm – Nebraska NET (State Wide)

3:00pm – Pensacola, FL – WSRE

7:30pm – Phoenix Arizona PBS

8:30pm – Las Vegas, NV Vegas PBS

9:00pm – Plattsburgh, NY Mountain Lake PBS (Montreal/Quebec)

9:00pm – Alsaka KAKM (State Wide)

9:30pm – Detroit, MI DPTV (Across Canada)

10:30pm – Memphis, TN WKNO

10:30pm – Miami, FL WPBT

11:00pm – Alabama APTV (State Wide)

June 12

2:00am – Las Vegas, NV Vegas PBS

11:30am – Nebraska NET (State Wide)

5:00pm – Denver Rocky Mountain PBS

5:30pm – Moline, IL WQPT

5:30pm – Nebraska NET (State Wide)

5:30pm – Tucson, AZ KUAT

6:30pm – Redding, CA KIXE

6:30pm – Mt Pleasant, MI WCMU

8:00pm – Connecticut CPTV (State Wide)

8:30pm – Pensacola, FL – WSRE

9:00pm – Corpus Christi, TX KEDT

9:30pm – Gainsville, FL WUFT

10:30pm – New Mexico KNME (State Wide)

June 13

1:30am – Connecticut CPTV (State Wide)

5:00pm – Cleveland, OH Idea Stream

6:30pm – Connecticut CPTV (State Wide)

7:00pm – Alaska KAKM (State Wide)

8:00pm – Tampa, FL WEDU

9:30pm – Moline, IL WQPT

9:30pm – Jacksonville, FL JAX

10:30pm – Gainsville, FL WUFT

11:30pm – Connecticut CPTV (State Wide)

June 14

10:00pm – Fort Myers, FL WGCU

10:00pm – Orlando, FL WUCF

June 15

2:00am – Atlanta, GA WPBA

11:30pm – Atlanta, GA WPBA

June 16

9:30pm – Atlanta, GA WPBA

June 18

3:30am – Atlanta, GA WPBA

