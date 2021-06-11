Home » Stefanos Tsitsipas Reaches French Open Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas Reaches French Open Final

by Gregory Pappas
by Gregory Pappas
Stefanos Tsitsipas Reaches French Open Final

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final after holding off Alexander Zverev’s fightback from two sets down in a tense French Open semi-final.

After losing all three of his previous Grand Slam semi-finals, fifth seed Tsitsipas won 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3.

The 22-year-old faces Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

