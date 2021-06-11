Stefanos Tsitsipas Reaches French Open Final

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final after holding off Alexander Zverev’s fightback from two sets down in a tense French Open semi-final.

After losing all three of his previous Grand Slam semi-finals, fifth seed Tsitsipas won 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3.

The 22-year-old faces Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update